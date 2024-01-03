Vikings discuss decision to start Mullens, stakes in regular season finale at Detroit

Nick Mullens will get his third start of the season as the Vikings close the regular season in Detroit on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell made the announcement Wednesday at the TCO Center in Eagan.

If Mullens can lead the Vikings to a win, along with required results in three other NFL games, they could emerge with an unlikely spot in the playoffs.

Click the video box on this page to watch Justin Jefferson, Dalton Risner and head coach Kevin O’Connell discuss the Vikings regular season finale in Detroit and the decision to start Nick Mullens at quarterback

To make the playoffs, the Vikings must beat the Lions, then hope Green Bay, Seattle and either New Orleans or Tampa Bay lose their games.

Mullens’ most recent start came two weeks ago when he threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. But he also threw four interceptions – including which prompted O’Connell to swap starters, using rookie Jaren Hall last week against the Packers.

When Hall struggled, Mullens came on in relief at halftime.

O’Connell said the depth chart ranking for Hall and Josh Dobbs will be determined later, regarding who serves as Mullens’ backup Sunday and who will be the 3rd emergency quarterback.

Also Wednesday at the TCO Center, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and guard Dalton Risner shared their thoughts on the possibility of this being the teams “last ride” of the season in Detroit, the teams overall performance over this season, and going with Nick Mullens as starting quarterback on Sunday.