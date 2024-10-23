Vikings defense ready for quick-turn Thursday date in Los Angeles

It’s never easy for an NFL team to manage the quick turn between a standard Sunday game and the rare times a Thursday night game is scheduled, but Vikings players said they’ll be ready to play in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Players said the recovery process started the moment they came off the field in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

For the VIkings defense, the short week allows them to put last week’s loss to Detroit away and quickly turn their focus to a Rams team that expects to have star receiver Cooper Kupp back on Thursday. Kupp has been out since spraining his ankle in Week 2.

Click the video box on this page to see KSTP Sports’ interviews with Josh Metellus, Jonathan Greenard, Harrison Smith, Harrison Phillips and Cam Bynum ahead of the Vikings game at the L.A. Rams