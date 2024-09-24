Vikings DC Flores shares thoughts on challenges Packers present and more

The Vikings lead the NFL in sacks, and have only allowed 30 points through three games.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores met with reporters Tuesday in Eagan and shared plenty of thoughts on the early season success. He also looked ahead to Sunday’s challenge at Green Bay and preparing for two quarterbacks — starter Jordan Love (knee) could return this week, and if not, backup Malik Willis will look to make it 3-0 in the lead role.

The Vikings finished bottom-half of the league last year in turnovers created and yards given up, and barely cracked the upper-half in points allowed.

Early on this year, it seems the Vikings will make solid jumps in all three areas.