Set for free agency in March, Vikings LB Danielle Hunter expresses desire to be back

For the first time in his career, Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter is set to hit the unrestricted free agent market. He ended the year with 16.5 sacks, the fifth time in his eight NFL seasons he’s hit double-digits in sacks.

Hunter, who will be 30-years-old in October, expressed a desire to return to the Vikings during the open locker room period Monday morning.

***Click the video box above to watch Danielle Hunter answer questions from reporters***

In addition to all the sacks, Hunter had 22 tackles for loss on the season. That’s more than any Vikings player since 1999, when the NFL started recording tackles for loss as an official stat.