Vikings QB Cousins, WR Jefferson looking for redemption in Philly on Thursday

After Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay and ahead of Thursday’s game in Philadelphia, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson spoke with reporters Tuesday in the locker room.

Topics discussed by Cousins: Lessons learned from loss vs. Bucs, proving they’re a good team in Philly after last year’s loss, and Jordan Addison’s first NFL touchdown.

Jefferson also discussed the lessons learned from Sunday’s loss, and the current state of contract extension talks.

Both touched on the quick turnaround with a flight Wednesday and game Thursday night.

Kickoff Thursday night is set for 7:20 p.m.