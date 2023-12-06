Vikings coordinators Phillips, Flores on Jefferson’s return and head coaching opportunities

Vikings coordinators Wes Phillips and Brian Flores took part on Tuesday in their weekly news conference to discuss several topics.

Offensive coordinator Phillips talked about how WR Justin Jefferson’s return will impact some players, including Brandon Powell. He also touched on using the bye week to figure out some things.

Defensive coordinator Flores discussed Harrison Phillips being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, his optimism for LB Jordan Hicks’ return, and blocking out any potential head coaching opportunities until the end of season.

The 6-6 Vikings play at the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.