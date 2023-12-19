Vikings coordinators look ahead to last three games of regular season

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke after Tuesday’s practice and talked about the upcoming Christmas Eve game with Lions and how the team is preparing.

Phillips went on to talk about the threat Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson present to defenses, and Flores discussed the potential return of captain and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The Vikings (7-7) host the Detroit Lions (10-4) on Christmas Eve at noon. The Vikings also play at Detroit Week 18. It’s a long-shot, but the Vikings are still in play to win the NFC North.