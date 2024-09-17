Vikings coordinators Flores, Phillips recap win over 49ers and look ahead to Texans

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips met with reporters on Tuesday in Eagan. Both recapped the win over the 49ers and looked ahead to the matchup on Sunday vs. 2-0 Houston.

***Click the video box above to watch Flores and Phillips meet with reporters Sept. 17th***

After fading down the stretch last year, the defense received an infusion of depth, speed and versatility. The Vikings sacked 49ers QB Brock Purdy six times on Sunday, intercepted him once and recovered a fumble of his, too.

Ten of the 18 players who played against San Francisco are new this season, and only one, first-rounder Dallas Turner, was a draft pick. Edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are good enough for every-down duty. Jihad Ward has provided another pass-rushing option off the bench.

Linebacker Blake Cashman has been flying all over the field. Stephon Gilmore, the 13-year veteran, has given defensive coordinator Brian Flores the shutdown presence in man-to-man coverage he missed last season. Shaquill Griffin has helped bolster the cornerback group. From the first day of training camp, the creativity, energy and chemistry of the new-look group was clear.

“For some reason when they brought this group of guys in the offseason, we just jelled immediately. It’s like they knew exactly what this team is built on and they fit the exact mold,” safety Josh Metellus said. “They were our brothers instantly. The connection is ever-growing, and I’m excited to see what we can do with this.”

Kickoff Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for noon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report