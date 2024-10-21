Vikings/Colts game flexed to primetime

The kickoff time for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, November 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium has been moved to 7:20 p.m. (CT), the NFL announced on Monday. The game was originally set for a 12:00 p.m. kickoff.

The original Sunday Night Football game was between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was moved to a 3:05 p.m. (CT) start.

The Vikings will now play back-to-back games in primetime as they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football this week.