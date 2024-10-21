Vikings coach O’Connell reviews loss vs. Lions and looks ahead to Thursday’s game vs. Rams

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday in Eagan.

When asked if TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and OL Dalton Risner (back) will be activated in time for Thursday night’s game at the Los Angeles Rams, O’Connell said, “(That’s) very much a possibility.”

If Risner is activated, the intrigue is at the right guard spot. Would he play over current starter Ed Ingram? Risner has never played right guard in an NFL game.

As for LB Blake Cashman (turf toe), O’Connell noted that he’s progressing. But fell far short of saying he’s in for Thursday. In fact, O’Connell mentioned that if they don’t have Cashman this week, there’s great hope for a return for the Colts game on Nov. 3rd.

Jake Bates kicked a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to lift the Detroit Lions to a 31-29 victory that handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss in a back-and-forth game befitting of the NFL’s strongest division.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 116 yards and two of Detroit’s three second-quarter touchdowns. Jared Goff guided the Lions 48 yards in four plays to get in range for Bates and force the Vikings to burn their timeouts.

Both teams are tied for the division lead at 5-1.

The Vikings will fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday for Thursday’s 7:20 p.m. Central kickoff.

O’Connell spent two years working for the Rams before being named Vikings head coach. He remains close with current Rams head coach Sean McVay.