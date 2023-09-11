Vikings coach O’Connell reviews loss to Tampa and looks ahead to Thursday at Philly

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Monday afternoon to review the loss vs. Tampa Bay and to look ahead on this short week to Thursday night’s game at Philadelphia.

The Vikings widely outgained the Buccaneers by an average of 5.9 to 3.6 yards per play, but their three first-half turnovers not only cost them a prime crack at two scores but gave Tampa Bay three easy points.

O’Connell pointed to the self-inflicted mistakes, thinking those are correctable.

On the injury front, center Garrett Bradbury (back) was listed as a non-participant if the Vikings had practiced Monday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) were listed as limited participants.

The Eagles’ defense will be down linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) and could be down starting cornerback James Bradberry (concussion).