Vikings coach O’Connell previews Sunday’s game vs. 49ers

Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) missed practice on Wednesday. Of the two, Addison seems to be the much bigger concern for Sunday’s home opener vs. San Francisco.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon in Eagan.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s media session from Sept. 11th***

O’Connell touched on what Van Ginkel brings to the table, how LT Christian Darrisaw continues to improve, and what makes the 49ers so good.

Kickoff Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium between the 1-0 Vikings and 1-0 49ers is set for noon.

49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday. He missed the 49ers Monday night win over the Jets.