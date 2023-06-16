Catching up with Cine, Asamoah, Wonnum, and Otomewo after Vikings mini-camp

nbsp;

The Vikings will reconvene in Eagan for training camp in late July. This week brought the end of the off-season program with a mandatory mini-camp.

Following Wednesday’s final practice, KSTP Sports spoke with S Lewis Cine, LB Brian Asamoah, LB D.J. Wonnum, and DL Esezi Otomewo.

The big talker Wednesday was the future of QB Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings under GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell have essentially placed Cousins into yet another prove-it year, without any promise he’ll be able to remain in purple beyond this season per his stated preference. Cousins, speaking to reporters on Wednesday after the conclusion of minicamp, acknowledged as much.

“I think we’ll probably talk about the contract next March,” Cousins said, “and until then just focus on this season and the job to do right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report