Vikings ready for challenge of defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City

The Vikings welcome Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champs, to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

We spoke with safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, QB Kirk Cousins, and TE T.J. Hockenson on Wednesday about the match-up.

***Click the video box above to watch***

Kansas City is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But he’s been just okay this year, especially for his standards.

The Chiefs are 3-1 and atop the AFC West heading into Sunday’s game in Minnesota, but their most recent win over the Jets came largely in spite of the NFL’s biggest star.

Mahomes was just 21 of 29 for 203 yards with a touchdown pass and two badly thrown interceptions, though he did make a couple of crucial plays with his feet late in the game to secure the win.

It was the third time in four games Mahomes has failed to throw for more than 300 yards, and the only time he did was a 305-yard effort against Jacksonville, when the Chiefs offense managed just two touchdowns in slogging to a 17-9 win.

“I just haven’t played very good to start the season,” said Mahomes, who threw for a franchise-record 5,250 yards with a league-leading 41 touchdown passes last season. “I think if I start playing better everybody is going to start playing better.”

Mahomes ranks 10th in yards passing, hamstrung in part by a young group of wide receivers that have struggled to get open. His completion rate of 64.3 percent trails rookie Bryce Young and journeyman Baker Mayfield, among others, and his 21-for-39 effort in the opener against Detroit was the fourth-worst percentage of his career.

The two interceptions he threw against the Jets, both of which were underthrown back-foot tosses, marked only the 10th time in 84 games Mahomes has thrown more than one in a game. His four picks are more than all but five other quarterbacks.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 3:25 p.m. The Vikings are 1-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report