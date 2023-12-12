Vikings’ Camryn Bynum hosts Filipino Feast in St. Paul

One day after a 3-0 Vikings win in Las Vegas, safety Camryn Bynum was back in the Twin Cities to host a Filipino Feast fundraising event for the Bynum Family Faith Foundation.

Cam’s primary objective is to leverage his platform to offer hope, assistance, and support to underserved communities in the United States and the Philippines. Bynum is the only player in the NFL from the Philippines. Monday’s event was held at Metro State University in St. Paul.

KSTP also talked to Bynum about their defensive shutout against the Raiders and looked ahead to their matchup against the Bengals on Saturday.

