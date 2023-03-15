Vikings bring back kicker Joseph, long snapper DePaola

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with two key members of their special teams corps on Tuesday.

The franchise said kicker Greg Joseph and long snapper Andrew DePaola will return for at least another season, but the details of their contracts were not immediately announced.

Joseph made 26 of 33 field goals during the 2022 season and set a franchise record with a 61-yard field goal against the Giants. The 2023 season will be his third with the Vikings.

DePaola, a nine-year NFL veteran, will be back for his fourth season in purple and gold. He made first-team All-Pro last season and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, both firsts for his career.