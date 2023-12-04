Vikings back at work preparing for Las Vegas following bye week

Following a week off, the Vikings were back on the practice field on Monday afternoon in Eagan.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is back and ready to go on Sunday at Las Vegas. Who will be throwing him the ball? Will it be Josh Dobbs or Nick Mullens? Sticking with Dobbs and giving him a chance to finally throw to Jefferson makes some sense.

KSTP Sports was in the locker room on Monday afternoon and spoke with left guard Dalton Risner and center Garrett Bradbury.

The 6-6 Vikings are now tied in the NFC standings with the Packers, Seahawks, and Rams. Figure the loser of the NFC East between Dallas and Philadelphia will be the 5-seed. So, the 6 and 7 seeds look like it’ll come down MN, GB, SEA, and LAR. Two in, two out.

The Vikings finish the regular season at Las Vegas, at Cincinnati (Sat. Dec. 16), home vs. Detroit, home vs. Green Bay, and at Detroit.