Vikings announce deals with ex-Rams wide receiver and linebacker

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to deals with two former members of the Los Angeles Rams.

The club announced agreements Wednesday with wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder. They’re both entering their fifth year in the NFL.

Powell first entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Detroit Lions but spent the past two seasons with the Rams.

In 44 career games, Powell has tallied 47 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also returned 57 kicks for 1,199 yards and 49 punts 470 yards in his career, including a 61-yard touchdown return against the Vikings in 2021.

Reeder spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Rams as an undrafted free-agent signing.

In 66 career games, Reeder has recorded 223 tackles, 11 for loss, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended.

The Vikings note that Reeder and Minnesota right tackle Brian O’Neill were high school teammates at Salesianum High School in Wilmington, Delaware.