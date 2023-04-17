Vikings announce deal with ex-Patriots 2nd-round pick Joejuan Williams

The Minnesota Vikings have added a new face to one of the thinnest areas of the roster.

Monday, the team said it agreed to terms with cornerback Joejuan Williams, a former New England Patriots second-round pick.

Williams was drafted 45th overall by New England in 2019 and has spent the past four seasons with the Patriots, making 36 appearances and one start. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

In his career, he’s tallied 41 tackles and eight passes defended. He has yet to intercept a pass.

Terms of the deal haven’t yet been announced, and the deal is pending a physical. However, Williams adds another corner to a roster that needs more depth and experience.

Outside of Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings have only second-year corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans as well as reserves Tay Gowan and Kalon Barnes. Even factoring in that he missed all of last season, Williams would become the second-most experienced corner in the room.