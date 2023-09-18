Vikings RB Mattison appreciates the love he’s received since revealing racist messages

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison spoke on Monday for the first time since receiving hateful, racist messages following Thursday night’s loss in Philadelphia.

“It’s something that no one deserves to go through and I just want to make sure to bring that to light,” Mattison said. “For those who might be sitting back and dealing with stuff, I’m advocating for those people because I know it goes on a lot more.”

Mattison said he hopes social media platforms will find better ways to make users accountable.

***Click the video box above to watch Mattison meet with reporters***

Mattison, who is Black, revealed on an Instagram Story post that he was taunted through direct messages and in the comments sections on the social media platform for his performance in Minnesota’s 34-28 defeat Thursday at Philadelphia, where Mattison had one of the Vikings’ four fumbles. He urged the 60-plus users to “really reflect” on their words and how they could truly affect a person.

The Vikings said in a statement Friday they were “sickened” by the messages directed at Mattison.

“There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” the team said.

The NFL also issued a statement of condemnation.

“We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love,” the league said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report