Vikings agree to deals with 2 linebackers

The Minnesota Vikings continue to bring in defensive personnel, agreeing to deals with two linebackers on Wednesday.

KSTP Sports’ Darren “Doogie” Wolfson confirmed that the team signed Jihad Ward and agreed to terms with Kamu Grugier-Hill.

#Vikings: Sign Jihad Ward + Agreed to terms with Kamu Grugier-Hill. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 20, 2024

Ward, an eight-year veteran, spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants, totaling 58 tackles, 8 sacks and 4 passes defended across 34 games. He’s also played for Jacksonville, Baltimore, Indianapolis and the Raiders while they were still in Oakland.

The 29-year-old has 146 tackles, 18 sacks and 7 passes defended in his NFL career.

Grugier-Hill, who is entering his ninth NFL season, like Ward, spent last year with Carolina, notching 47 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 2 passes defended from the outside linebacker spot. He’s also played for Arizona, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia during his career.

Over his eight seasons, he has totaled 290 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 passes defended and 3 interceptions.

The additions add some depth for the Vikings at a spot that has lost several players since the end of last season.

Minnesota has now brought in 13 new players this offseason; eight of those are on the defensive side of the ball.