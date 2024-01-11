Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah, coach O’Connell review 2023 season and express desire to retain QB Cousins

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell spoke at a season-ending news conference Wednesday in Eagan.

***Click the video box above to watch***

The main topic was the future of pending free agent Kirk Cousins. The quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Cousins will turn 36-years-old before the 2024 season starts. He is currently rehabbing an Achilles injury.

The Vikings have many other pending free agents, including LB Danielle Hunter, LB Jordan Hicks, WR K.J. Osborn, and OL Dalton Risner.