GM Adofo-Mensah, coach O’Connell hold news conference ahead of Vikings camp opening Wednesday

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Monday in Eagan. The Vikings take the field on Wednesday for the first practice of training camp.

Among topics discussed: the tragic death of rookie CB Khyree Jackson, the recent citation in California for WR Jordan Addison, the QB competition, and more.

The Vikings announced on Monday that will pay a “significant portion” of Jackson’s funeral expenses. The funeral is set for Friday, and Adofo-Mensah and others from the organization will be there. The Vikings also said that Jackson’s $827K signing bonus will go to his estate.

Players will wear a “KJ” helmet decal, and coaches will wear a pin this season. His No. 31 jersey will not be worn, and locker stall will go untouched.

The Vikings plan on doing a memorial for Jackson in the Twin Cities that players can attend.

On-the-field notes heading into training camp: TE T.J.Hockenson (knee) will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. However, he’s “well ahead of schedule.” Also, LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) is fully cleared, although it might be a bit slower full ramp-up since he missed OTAs and mini-camp.