Vikings hire new defensive line coach, add coaching duties for Pettine

The Minnesota Vikings announced two updates to the defensive staff on Friday.

The club says Marcus Dixon will take over as defensive line coach. He replaces Chris Rumph, who spent the past couple of seasons in the role but was hired to Clemson University’s football staff in December. Rumph had also taken a leave of absence for personal reasons last season, starting in October, with assistant defensive line coach Patrick Hill taking on most of the duties, ESPN reported.

Dixon comes to the Vikings following two seasons in Denver, where he also coached the defensive line.

Additionally, assistant head coach Mike Pettine had outside linebackers coaching duties added to his plate on Friday.

Pettine has been with Minnesota for the past two seasons and stepped in to help coach outside linebackers last year after another staff member, Mike Smith, took a leave of absence before the start of the season. As of Friday, Smith was still listed on the Vikings website as an outside linebackers coach and pass rush specialist but Pettine’s updated title would seem to indicate Smith’s possible departure.

The rest of the Vikings staff remains intact.