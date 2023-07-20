Vikings hybrid defender Josh Metellus expected to have larger role this year

nbsp;

Based on observations during OTAs and mini-camp, it seems that Josh Metellus is going to have a much larger role this year. Entering his 4th season, Metellus is expected to lineup in multiple spots in the new Brian Flores-led defense.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Metellus and a recent workout to learn all about how he’s preparing for the 2023 season.

***Click the video box above to watch our story on Metellus, plus the full interview***

Metellus lined up in June as the nickel back, plus he can play safety and even linebacker. He filled in for the injured Harrison Smith last year Week 3 vs. Detroit and played well.

Metellus played all 17 games in 2022, his third season as a pro, and was in on 258 defensive snaps.

If all goes as planned, his snap count for 2023 will be a lot bigger.

The Vikings drafted Metellus out of Michigan in 2020 in the 6th round.