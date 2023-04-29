Vikings 2023 NFL Draft tracker
A pick-by-pick look at the Minnesota Vikings selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Minnesota Vikings draft picks:
- 24th pick in 1st Round – Jordan Addison – USC – Wide Receiver
- 39th pick in 3rd Round – Mekhi Blackmon – USC- Cornerback
- 32nd pick in 4th Round – Jay Ward – LSU – Safety/Cornerback
- 7th pick in 5th Round – Jaquelin Roy – LSU – Defensive Tackle
- 30th pick in 5th Round – Jaren Hall – BYU – Quarterback
- 5th pick in 7th Round – DeWayne McBride – UAB – Running Back