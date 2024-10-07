Video: Wolves’ Randle adjusting to Minnesota: ‘This is more my speed’

New Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is adjusting well to Minnesota, mentioning how great the food is multiple times in a session with reporters following Monday’s practice.

“This is more my speed,” Randle, a native of Texas, said.

He’s expected to make his Wolves debut in Friday’s preseason game in Des Moines vs. the 76ers.

Randle was the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2021, when he led the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2013, and the Knicks went to the postseason in three of his five seasons in New York after being one of the league’s worst teams before he arrived. The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference semifinals the last two years, though Randle missed the postseason last season after surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

Randle has said that his shoulder feels great now and that he’s good to go.