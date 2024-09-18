Video: Gophers women’s soccer undefeated through eight games

The University of Minnesota soccer team is off to a 7-0-1 start, their best since 2008. That includes one conference win against Illinois last week.

With conference play getting going even more, the Gophers look to keep their streak alive at home this Thursday against Michigan.

The Gophers are enjoying stellar play from forward Khyah Harper. Harper has 8 goals on the year, including consecutive hat tricks against St. Thomas and Milwaukee. She’s the first Gopher with consecutive hat tricks since Laurie Seidl in 1998.

KSTP Sports spoke with members the team before a practice earlier this week.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with head coach Erin Chastain, Sr. forward Khyah Harper and Graduate midfielder Sophia Boman***