Veteran defender Michael Boxall signed to new extension with Minnesota United

Minnesota United has extended the contract for veteran New Zealand International defender Michael Boxall to 2025.

As part of the contract, Boxall will also have a club option for 2026.

The 36-year-old has been a long-time member of the Loons, signing with Minnesota in 2017 as part of the team’s inaugural squad. He remains the Loons’ all-time leader in game appearances with 230, all starts with over 20,500 minutes played.

“I’ve had an incredible time in Minnesota and I’m excited to extend my stay and continue to call Allianz Field my home,” said Boxall. “There isn’t a better group of supporters to play for. My family love it here, and I look forward to continue working with Eric Ramsay and his staff to push for success with the club.”

Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said Boxall was a pillar of the team with a strong tie to the Tiwn Cities.

“Michael has been a pillar on our team’s roster, and a strong part within the Twin Cities community, since he joined the club in 2017,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “We look forward to seeing his leadership and experience continue to shape the future success of our team, both on and off the field.”