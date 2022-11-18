Varland and Vavra soak in MLB debuts in 2022

A baseball player’s autograph means more after they’ve played in the Big Leagues, now local players Louie Varland and Terrin Vavra have professional value behind their names after making MLB debuts in 2022.

Varland, a St. Paul native made his debut with the Minnesota Twins in September. He pitched in five games for the Twins, all five appearances were starts.

Menomonie’s Vavra debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in July. Vavra made 89 plate appearances and had 23 hits and one home run last season.

Varland and Vavra were in North St. Paul on Friday signing thousands of their rookie cards.