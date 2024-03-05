USWNT to play Korea Republic at Allianz Field in June

Allianz Field in St. Paul will again play host to U.S. Soccer.

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) will play a friendly match against Korea Republic at the home of Minnesota United on June 4, the club announced Tuesday.

It will be the third match for the USWNT at Allianz Field, following visits in 2019 and 2021. However, the program played its first nine domestic games in Blaine from 1986-1990 and has had other matches in Blaine and, more recently, U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma (Hayes) on board for the June games,” said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore, who will join Hayes’ staff as an assistant coach upon her arrival in the USA. “We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests. While we will be watching every game our players play in their club environments over the next three months, the matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic Team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Presales for the match will start on Wednesday with general public sales starting this Friday.

The USWNT’s last game at Allianz Field was also against Korea Republic, a match that resulted in a 6-0 win for the U.S.

Officials say the teams will face off in Colorado on June 1 before playing in St. Paul, and two more USWNT matches will be announced in the coming weeks before the club leaves for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Allianz Field has also hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team three times since 2019, most recently in September that resulted in a 4-0 win over Oman.