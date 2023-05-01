Q&A: USC ass’t head coach/WR coach Dennis Simmons on new Vikings Jordan Addison and Mekhi Blackmon

With their top two draft picks, the Vikings selected USC Trojans WR Jordan Addison and CB Mekhi Blackmon.

To learn more about each player, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Dennis Simmons, USC’s wide receivers coach and assistant head coach.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Simmons***

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans.

Blackmon, who is 6-foot and 175 pounds, was a third-team All-American and first-team all-conference last year, leading the Pac-12 with 12 passes defended and tallying three interceptions with 66 tackles in 14 games.

AP File: New Vikings WR Jordan Addison poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected No. 23 overall.

It was his lone season with USC after transferring from Colorado.

Addison and Blackmon had many practice battles, which Simmons documented in the conversation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story