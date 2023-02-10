Lynx Collier, Reeve at USA Basketball Camp in Minneapolis

Many of the best women’s basketball players in the United State assembled in Minneapolis this week for USA Basketball’s National Team minicamp.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and Lynx player Napheesa Collier were part of the workouts at the Lynx’ home facility at Mayo Clinic Square.

The minicamp is part of USA Basketball’s run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer.