University of St. Thomas men’s and women’s hockey progress report

University of St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi met with reporters, including KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, on Monday morning in Mendota Heights.

At 11-7 in conference play, the Tommies are in a position to finish with a regular season title. They trail first place Minnesota State-Mankato by one point, but have two games in hand. The Tommies host surging Bowling Green for two games Friday and Saturday. It’s the start of a four-game homestand.

***Click the video box above to watch Blasi’s Monday press availability***

Blasi noted that his team is pretty banged up. Defenseman Jake Ratzlaff (undisclosed injury) is one key player who won’t be available this weekend.

This is just the third year for the Tommies at the D-1 level. So, to even be in position to win the conference here in mid-February is pretty impressive.

KSTP Sports also caught up with women’s head coach Joel Johnson.

***Click the video box below to watch Johnson’s Monday press availability***

Playing in the uber-competitive WCHA, the Tommies are 2-21-1 in conference games. They have eight wins overall.

Next up for the Tommies: A trip to Columbus to play No. 1 Ohio State Friday and Saturday.