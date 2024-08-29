University of St. Thomas football ready for season opener Thursday night vs. Sioux Falls

The University of St. Thomas football team will host the University of Sioux Falls in its season opener Thursday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at O’Shaughnessy Stadium.

This will be the first home Thursday night football game of the Division I era for the Tommies and head coach Glenn Caruso, who coached in five night games during the program’s Division III era.

KSTP Sports caught up earlier this week with Caruso and senior WR Jacob Wildermuth (Wayzata HS).

Thursday begins the 120th season of Tommie football, and the fourth of the Division I era.

Caruso is 15-0 as Tommies coach in home openers.

For the third consecutive season, the Tommies are expected to finish top-3 in the Pioneer Football League (PFL) standings. St. Thomas was picked to finish second, receiving 87 total votes, including one first place vote, from the PFL coaches.

