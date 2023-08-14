University of St. Thomas football embracing being the Pioneer League favorites

nbsp;

The University of St. Thomas football program is knee-deep in training camp with the opener Sept. 2 at home vs. Black Hills State (South Dakota) fast approaching.

KSTP Sports stopped by Tommies practice recently and spoke with long-time head coach Glenn Caruso. Hired in 2008, Caruso is entering his 16th season in charge. He’s a six-time national coach of the year.

St. Thomas is the preseason favorite to repeat as Pioneer League champs.

It’s a fascinating schedule that includes first-time opponents the first five weeks of the season: Black Hills State, South Dakota, Harvard, Morehead State, and Dayton.

Nines Tommies have been recognized as members of the preseason all-conference teams, including five first yeam honorees.

The nine: Jonathan Bunce (Edina, Minn. / Edina), Yusef Leak (Orlando, Fla. / Master’s Academy), Andrew McElroy (Bolingbrook, Ill. / Bolingbrook), Alec Rassmussen (Wayzata, Minn. / Wayzata) and Shawn Shipman (Brooklyn Park, Minn. / Champlin Park) were voted first team all-vonference by the PFL head coaches, while Jason Laliberte (Maple Grove, Minn. / Maple Grove), Luke Herzog (Mendota Heights, Minn. / St. Thomas Academy), Landon Reed (Naples, Fla. / Community) and Grif Wurtz (Chaska, Minn. / Chaska) garnered second and third team.