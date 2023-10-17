United FC prepare for Sporting KC in make-or-break game for playoff spot

United FC Interim coach Sean McAuley and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair spoke with the media, including KSTP, following practice on Tuesday morning.

The pair tackled several topics including this Saturday’s game with Sporting Kansas City, and how both teams need a victory to make the playoffs, as well as Bongi and Pukki returning to the team.

***Click video box above for full interviews with Sean McAuley & Dayne St. Clair***

The winner of SKC vs MN will clinch a playoff berth if… Portland or Dallas or San Jose draw/lose.

The loser of SKC vs MN will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Both teams in SKC vs MN will be eliminated from playoff contention in a draw.

The winner of SKC vs MN will be eliminated from playoff contention if… Portland, Dallas and San Jose all win.