United FC coach Heath on his suspension and adding Tajouri-Shradi

Minnesota United FC coach Adrian Heath will be sitting out the next match against Austin FC Saturday in St. Paul after receiving a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Assistant coach Sean McAuley will take over, while Heath watches the game from a coach’s booth. Heath noted he can have communication with his staff up 90-minutes before game-time.

Earlier this week, Heath touched on his 1-match suspension and the addition of goal-scorer Ismael Tajouri Shradi.

***Click the video box above to hear from Heath and defender D.J. Taylor***

Tajouri-Shradi is signed through the end of the 2023 season with club options for 2024 and 2025. The Libyan attacking midfielder has appeared in 98 MLS games (53 starts) across five seasons between 2018-22, including four seasons with New York City FC. He scored 30 goals and recorded 10 assists in MLS play and won the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC.

Minnesota United FC communications contributed to this report