U.S. soccer team pumped to play friendly Tuesday in St. Paul at Allianz Field

The U.S. soccer team practiced at Allianz Field on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly match vs. Oman.

In head coach Gregg Berhalter’s first match of his second tenure as head coach, the Americans had a 3-0 win against Uzbekistan in St. Louis on Saturday night. Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic each scored.

KSTP Sports spoke with U.S. midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Yunus Musah. Both players were on the U.S. team that won a 2022 World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras in St. Paul February 2022. Not shockingly, it’ll be a lot warmer Tuesday night compared to that winter night.

Aaronson had an assist in the win on Saturday.

***Click the video box above to watch Aaronson and Musah meet with reporters and to see the team practicing***

The Americans will use Tuesday’s match as preparation for their important Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against an undetermined opponent in Austin, TX, on Nov. 16.

The U.S. will also host Germany in a friendly in East Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 14 and then Ghana in Nashville on Oct. 17.

It’s a slow build-up to be ready for the 2026 World Cup.