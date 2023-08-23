U of M celebrating 50 years of six women’s sports programs

The University of Minnesota is set to celebrate 50 years of six women’s athletics programs during the 2023-24 season.

Events will begin this weekend when the volleyball team opens its 50th season on Friday. The other programs celebrating the milestone are cross country, golf, gymnastics, softball and tennis.

Additionally, the Gophers say they will recognize 30 years for the soccer program this year.

Throughout the athletic seasons and school year, Gopher Athletics plans to chronicle the stories of the programs, dating back to their inception in 1973-74.

The U of M first recognized women’s athletics back in 1971. Since that time, the university has added 12 varsity sports — most recently, re-introducing rowing in 2000.

For more information on supporting Gophers women’s athletics, click here.