Lakeville’s Tyler Wahl reviews Timberwolves workout, looks ahead to pro future

After pre-draft workouts with the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, and hometown Timberwolves, former Lakeville North and Wisconsin Badgers standout Tyler Wahl spoke with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

Wahl also participated in the 2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April in front of dozens of pro scouts.

Wahl had a solid college run at Wisconsin, playing in 162 career games, including 120 starts. He finished his five-year Badgers career with 1,350 points, 800 rebounds, and 271 assists.

The nearly 6-foot-9 versatile forward averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game two years ago.

Wahl is open-minded to all possibilities, including playing overseas. He seems a lock for an opportunity to play in the Vegas Summer League for an NBA team, and depending on how that goes, could be in line for a two-way NBA contract or G-League stint.

Wahl played in high school for Lakeville North before choosing Wisconsin over the Gophers and other Power-5 offers.

Round 1 of the NBA Draft begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday on KSTP-TV (ABC) and Round 2 will be Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.