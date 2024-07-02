Q&A: Get to know new Gophers guard Tyler Cochran

6th-year guard/forward Tyler Cochran visited the Minnesota campus last Tuesday and committed on Saturday. He’s a transfer from Toledo. Cochran is 6-foot-2, but told KSTP Sports that he can guard forwards too.

Cochran was a 2024 Second Team All-MAC selection and the MAC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year. With the Rockets last year, Cochran averaged 14.4 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds as Toledo won the Mid-American Conference regular season title. Cochran also shot 49.5 percent from the field and averaged a MAC-high 1.9 steals per game.

Cochran noted that Gophers coach Ben Johnson is a big reason why he chose Minnesota. Cochran, once at Northern Illinois, got to know Johnson when he interviewed for the Huskies job. Cochran also has played for Ball State, and was set to head to Oregon State for his final season before decommitting a few weeks ago.

“We’re really excited to add Tyler Cochran to our program,” Ben Johnson said via a statement. “He is a high-character young man with veteran leadership experience and production. Tyler comes from a great winning culture and program. He will add versatility and experience to our roster.”

Johnson has lots of choices to fill his backcourt. Cochran joins other newcomers Lu’Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby, Femi Odukale, and Caleb Williams. Mike Mitchell Jr., a starter last year, is also back.