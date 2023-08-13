Vikings’ Ty Chandler talks opportunities and Mattison’s leadership

nbsp;

Vikings second-year running back Ty Chandler made the most of his opportunities in their preseason opener against Seattle. Chandler ran for 41 yards on 11 carries and also caught four passes for 29 yards.

Following practice on Sunday, Chandler spoke with KSTP about his performance against the Seahawks, learning all he can in the running back room, as well as Alexander Mattison’s leadership.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Ty Chandler***