TwinsFest weekend: Catching up with Twins 3B Royce Lewis, SP Pablo Lopez

Ahead of TwinsFest weekend, the team hosted reporters for a luncheon on Friday at Target Field. A few team personnel attended, including 3B Royce Lewis and SP Pablo Lopez.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Lewis and Lopez***

Lewis is healthy after an injury-plagued 2023. Limited to only 58 games, he had 15 home runs (including a franchise-record four grand slams) and 52 RBIs. Lewis hasn’t played in over 100 games since the 2019 minor league season. His mindset is to stay healthy all season and build on the top-notch numbers he produced last year.

Lopez was great in his first year with the Twins. Acquired in the Luis Arraez trade with Miami last January, Lopez had a 3.66 earned run average in 194 innings, the most by a Twins pitcher since José Berríos in 2019. He had 234 strikeouts, most by a Twin since 2007, with only 48 walks. He also had two solid starts in the postseason.

Lopez will start Opening Day at Kansas City Mar. 28.

The first full-squad workout in Fort Myers for spring training is set for Feb. 18.