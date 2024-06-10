Twins unveil new City Connect uniform

The Minnesota Twins are embracing their state’s love of water in the team’s new City Connect Uniform.

Early Monday, the team dropped the new uniforms, which will be worn for the first time on Friday night when they host the Oakland Athletics.

The uniforms will be worn for every remaining Friday home game this season, as well as three Saturday home games.

According to the team, the blue represents water, and gradually goes from dark to light blue before reverting back to dark, which represents waves moving across the lake. The yellows shown in the piping and a sleeve patch are then meant to represent sunsets.

In addition, the ripple pattern reflects a current, or energy, and the loon sleeve patch is a nod to the state bird.

The look is completed by socks in blue, yellow and ripples, while the cap shows the state’s silhouette in yellow and the North Star. There’s also the topography of Lake Minnetonka as a nod to Prince under the brim.

CLICK HERE to find City Connect apparel.