Twins trading Jorge Polanco to Seattle Mariners

A source confirms to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson that the Minnesota Twins are trading second baseman Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle will reportedly send outfielder Gabriel Gonzales, pitchers Justin Topa and Anthony DeSclafani, along with another prospect, to Minnesota.

Polanco first joined the Twins in 2014 and has spent his entire career with the organization. He hit a career-high 33 home runs in 2021 and posted a career-best .841 on-base plus slugging percentage in 2019.

Gonzalez is a 20-year old minor leaguer who is among the best prospects in Seattle’s system. Topa, 32, had a breakout season in the Seattle’s bullpen posting a 2.61 ERA in 75 games. The righty struck out 61 batters in 69 innings. DeSclafani (RHP), a 9-year vet, went 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 starts for the San Francisco Giants last season.