Twins trade reliever Lopez to Marlins for Floro

Less than a week before the trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins have swapped relief pitchers with Miami.

Wednesday afternoon, the Twins sent Jorge López to the Marlins for right-handed reliever Dylan Floro.

Floro, 32, is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season while López is under team control for one more season, according to Spotrac.

This season, Floro has posted a 4.54 ERA across 39.2 innings, with 41 strikeouts, 11 walks and a .302 batting average against.

He’s been with Miami since the start of 2021 but has also previously spent time with the Dodgers, Cubs and Rays. Overall, he’s thrown 317 innings in his big-league career, posting a 3.32 ERA with 290 strikeouts, 99 walks and a .254 batting average against.

The move brings an end to López’s rocky time with the Twins. He was acquired at last year’s trade deadline from Baltimore amid an All-Star year. However, he struggled down the stretch for the Twins and also ran into troubles this season.

After a great first month of the season, he allowed 15 runs in May and early June and was placed on the restricted list by the Twins on June 18 so he could deal with mental health issues. He was then activated in July but has allowed five more runs in 8.1 innings this month.

It also comes after Minnesota’s bullpen blew a late lead to Seattle Tuesday night, then lost again Wednesday afternoon. They’re back in action Friday in Kansas City.