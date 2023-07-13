Twins to start 2024 season in Kansas City, open home slate against Cleveland

Next year’s Minnesota Twins schedule has officially been unveiled.

Thursday, the club announced its 64th season will begin in Kansas City, just as this current season did.

The Twins’ home opener is set for April 4 against Cleveland, marking the first time Minnesota has played Cleveland for the home opener since 2019.

The biggest change from this season will be the interleague home and road schedules swapping from this season. Since each club now plays every other team at least once, the Twins will host them all at some point this season or next.

In 2024, the Twins are scheduled to host the following National League opponents: Dodgers (April 8-10), Rockies (June 10-12), Brewers (July 20-21), Phillies (July 22-24), Cardinals (Aug. 23-25), Braves (Aug. 26-28), Reds (Sept. 13-15) and Marlins (Sept. 24-26).

Minnesota’s 2024 schedule features 13 home games in April, 17 in May, 10 in June, 11 in July, 13 in August and 13 in September, including a six-game homestand against the Marlins and Orioles to end the season at Target Field for the first time since 2020.

Click here to see the club’s entire 2024 schedule.