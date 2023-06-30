Twins to honor late scouting legend Mike Radcliff on July 3

The Minnesota Twins are planning to honor the life and legacy of one of their longtime scouts and executives who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

Mike Radcliff worked for the Twins for 36 years, becoming a scouting legend for the franchise.

He had served as the club’s vice president of player personnel before he died in February after a three-year battle with cancer.

Before Monday’s game against Kansas City, which is Radcliff’s hometown team, the Twins plan to hold a ceremony to honor their longtime staffer.

The Twins say members of the Radcliff family will be in attendance, as will most of the team’s amateur scouting staff and some current and former professional scouts.

Minnesota has planned a video tribute, a gift presentation to the Radcliff family and a donation to the Twins Community Fund in his honor. Additionally, former Twins general manager Terry Ryan is expected to talk briefly, as is the Radcliff family. Radcliff’s grandson will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

According to the Twins, players and on-field staff will also wear a special “m rad” jersey patch Monday night, and the Mike Radcliff Scout Seats will be marked with a special design memorializing him starting next season.

During his time with the Twins, Radcliff provided guidance, mentorship and leadership in all areas of player evaluation and helped oversee all scouts, the club says. He was named the 2011 Scout of the Year in the Midwest by his MLB peers and was inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame in July 2014 and the Killebrew Root Beer Professional Scouts Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2016, he received the George Genovese Lifetime Achievement Award in Scouting and got the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

The pregame ceremonies to honor Radcliff are set to start at 6:44 p.m.