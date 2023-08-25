Twins 3B Lewis talks all things hitting

The Twins have hit 62 home runs since the All-Star break, the most in the American League and second most in baseball, trailing Atlanta (71). Third baseman Royce Lewis has something to do with that, playing well since coming off the injured list Aug. 15.

He went 3-for-3 Thursday night vs. Texas with one double, one RBI, one walk and one run scored, setting a new single-game career high with eight total bases and recording his seventh three-hit game of the year.

Lewis touched on his recent success and his swing in the clubhouse pregame Friday.

Lewis has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career; his 114.0-mph sixth-inning homer tied his hardest hit ball of his career. He’s batting .429 (15-for-35) with four doubles, two home runs, six RBI, a .714 slugging percentage and a 1.201 OPS in his last 10 games at Target Field, since June 18.

The Twins lead Cleveland by 6-games in the Central.